Prince Charles' favorite food — and the 1 thing to never serve a royal

The public is already familiar with the food preferences of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as well as what Queen Elizabeth II eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but there's one royal family member whose favorite food had not been noted — until now.

On an episode of "MasterChef Australia," Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall dished on the foods that Prince Charles adores and abhors.

When it comes to Prince Charles, his tastes are surprisingly simple.

The next time you want to serve food suitable for a royal, check out the farmers' market for some local cheeses.

"He loves, he loves local cheeses," she told "MasterChef" judge Gary Mehigan. "He's a huge cheese fan. Anything to do with cheese, he'll love."

Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sample some cheese as they tour a market on day one of their annual visit to Devon and Cornwall on July 14, 2014 in Looe, England.

When Mehigan asked whether she could provide any further "insights" into the prince's preferences, Camilla continued:

"And eggs, with a bed of local vegetables — he'd love that ... You'd definitely see a smile."

Oh, we do love it when Prince Charle's says cheese.

Getty Images Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

When it comes to a royal pain in the tastebuds of Prince Charles and other family members, the duchess divulged that garlic is the main culprit.

"I hate to say this, but garlic... garlic is a no-no" she told Mehigan.

The disdain for the bulb does not stem from the fact that Queen Elizabeth II banned garlic in the Buckingham Palace kitchen. Rather, that pungent garlic flavors can be problematic when part of your job is talking and chatting with prominent individuals from across the globe.

"You just have to layoff the garlic," the Duchess said.