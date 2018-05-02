share tweet pin email

While the world eagerly awaits the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it's a great time to start prepping your party plans for a royal feast.

And if you're trying to eat like a royal-to-be, we've got you covered. Markle may best be known for her role on the legal drama, "Suits," but over the years, she's been very vocal about her favorite foods, beverages and culinary endeavors.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See young Meghan Markle in a 2009 ad for Tostitos Play Video - 0:56 See young Meghan Markle in a 2009 ad for Tostitos Play Video - 0:56

"I think if you deprive yourself of anything you're just going to crave it more, so for me it's just finding that balance," Markle told Shape Magazine in 2013. "Eating really good during the week and then treating yourself to whatever it is that you want over the weekend."

Whether it's the week or the weekend, Markle has said she likes to enjoy a wide range of foods. Here are some of her absolute favorites.

Tacos

As a California native, Markle grew up with access to great Baja-style fare and, as she told TODAY in a 2012 interview, her upbringing made her love fish tacos. “Here's how I make fish tacos," she explained, "grill some peppers and onions and a couple filets of fish — a flaky white fish works best. Season everything with salt and pepper, a little lime and stuff it all inside of a warm corn tortilla.

"Few bites of food make me happier than that."

Fish Tacos Victoria Pearson / Nathan Turner's I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 10 minutes Prep time: 15 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

Wine

Markle named her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, after her favorite wine: Tignanello, an earthy red varietal. So it’s not surprising that she's a true aficionado of great wine. “At the end of a long day, there is nothing I enjoy more than a glass of wine,” she told TODAY. Her favorite variety? “A big, beautiful red.”

Classic cocktails

While Markle loves a great glass of red wine, she also appreciates a classic cocktail. "God, do I love wine," she told The New Potato. "A beautiful, full red or a crisp white. But if it's cocktails, I love a spicy tequila cocktail, Negroni, or [a] good Scotch (neat)."

Pasta

It warms our heart that a future princess loves her carbs and Markle has confessed to a great love of pasta. "It gets such a bad rap," she told Delish. "However, when I'm traveling, I won't miss an opportunity to try great pasta. I come back from vacation every year with a food baby, and I've named her Comida. I get to the set and I'm like, 'Hey, Comida's here, and she's kicking.'"

Roast chicken

Everyone knows the now famous story of how Harry proposed as the couple made a roast chicken dinner together, but this classic, homespun dish has been in Markle's recipe repertoire for quite some time. “There is nothing as delicious, or as impressive, as a perfectly roasted chicken,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2017. “It’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.”

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I'm so happy for both of you! @theroyalfamily @meghanmarkle — Ina Garten (@inagarten) November 28, 2017

Sushi

A fresh fish fan, Markle also loves different types in sushi. In November, Markle told Eye Swoon about a seafood experience that basically changed her life. “Hand diving for sea urchin in Jamaica and scooping out the freshest uni and eating it in the ocean ... swooooooooon!” She noted AOC and Sushi Park in Los Angeles as two of her favorite sushi spots. Markle, who loves food that is “fresh, fresh, fresh” considers “perfect sushi” among the best foods to enjoy.

French fries

Markle may have a taste for many of the finer foods in life, but she also loves a great french fry —because honestly, who doesn't?. "French fries and vino are my vices," she told Delish in 2016. And, after spending a lot of time in Canada while filming "Suits," the actress started digging her frites with extra toppings in the form of poutine: fries topped with gravy and cheese curds.

"It's got to squeak when you bite into it," Markle said. "Really. The cheese curds should make a squeaking noise when you bite into them or squeeze them. That's how you know you've got the right kind."