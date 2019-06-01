Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

June 1, 2019, 7:59 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Does this look familiar?

Ikea re-created Monica and Rachel's living room from "Friends" with its "Room for Mates" ad.

Ikea, the Swedish furniture chain known for its affordable home goods, is taking a page from some of TV's most iconic living rooms in its latest marketing campaign.

Using an assortment of its own furniture and decor, Ikea re-created Monica Geller's living room from “Friends.” It's not hard to see Monica, Rachel and the whole gang lounging on the Ektorp armchair and gathering around the Lack coffee table for Ross's trivia game.

But Ikea didn't stop there. The home furnishings giant also reimagined Homer and Marge's living room from “The Simpsons” and the “Stranger Things” living room, all part of its "Ikea Real Life Series."

According to AdAge, Ikea spent months creating its “Real Life Series,” but not for any lack of inspiration in its versatile roster of home items.

The brand collaborated with the advertising agency, Publicis Spain, to sample different combinations of its thousands of products to find the best pieces that would bring America’s favorite living rooms to life in their truest form.

Tilted painting and all, IKEA brought the fictional Simpsons' set into a tangible living room design. ikea.com

“The curious thing (we discovered) is that, actually, you can really find anything at IKEA,” Eduardo Marques, chief creative officer of Publicis Spain, told AdAge. “Every object we needed to replace, we had more than three options at Ikea to use. So, the hard work was to select from all these options we had.”

The brand’s Scandinavian minimalism proved to be the perfect match for each of the three projects.

An orange Knislinge sofa sits in the center of "The Simpsons" living room. Big Billy bookcases match the ones in the Byerses’ onscreen home in "Stranger Things."

IKEA successfully styled each famous set and created a dedicated page with purchasing information for fans to take each full-room design home.

LED Lights and plenty of books decorate the "Stranger Things" living room.

“We’ve grouped all the products for each room for you, so it’s easy to recreate what you see here in your own home,” Ikea wrote on its website. “Take a look and make your living room iconic with Ikea.”

The marketing campaign, which is only being promoted in Ikea’s United Arab Emirates market, will run in print, online and in catalogs.

The campaign not only proves the versatility of Ikea furniture but the universal appeal of hit TV programs. "Friends," "The Simpsons" and "Stranger Things" all share a global fan base with viewers watching in living rooms of every shape and size.