Feb. 7, 2019, 6:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Monica Geller’s apartment in “Friends” is one of the most iconic TV homes in television history, and the style and decor was quintessential '90s (the sitcom first aired in 1994).

But what would Monica’s apartment look like had she lived in it during another decade? Home service website Angie’s List has reimagined the place through the years and, in the spirit of Chandler Bing, we have to say, “Could this be any more retro?”

1920s