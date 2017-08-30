The 1 easiest way to repair a hole in the wall by yourself

share tweet pin email

If it seems like there's an endless to-do list around the house, you're not alone.

Sometimes getting things done is just a matter of knowing where to start, and that's where Lou Manfredini comes in. Here are his best DIY solutions for common home problems.

What can you do to prevent debris from clogging up your gutters?

Clogged gutters is a common problem that most homeowners face at one point or another. While there are professionally installed solutions, like SpringRock Gutter Guards, Manfredini has options that you can do yourself.

GutterStuff EZ 5-Inch K Style Foam Gutter Filter Insert, starting at $31, Amazon

You can easily install this foam filter into your gutters. It will help prevent leaves from collecting, but will still allow water to pass through. Just make sure your gutters are clean before you insert.

GutterBrush Leaf Gutter Guard, starts at $17, Amazon

Use this cylinder brush to clean out your gutters to prevent leaves and gunk.

How can you easily patch a hole in the wall?

Whether you moved a picture frame to a different area or accidentally knocked something into the wall, it's fairly simple to patch a hole in the wall without pro help. What you'll need is some prime spackle, spackle drydex, a putty knife, a wall repair patch, a bowl and some water.

Pro tip: Manfrendini recommends using a wet sponge to wipe the wall after spackling instead of sanding it, so that dust doesn't ruin the texture when you paint.

3M Patch Plus Primer Spackling Compound, $6, Amazon

This patch-and-prime spackle kit comes with a putty knife and sanding pad.

Dap Drydex Spackle, $8, Amazon

This kit includes a wall patch making it super easy to repair any holes.

How do you fix a broken toilet lever?

Your first instinct might be to call a plumber or handyman when the toilet lever breaks, but it's actually quite easy to change it yourself. Manfredini suggests using an adjustable toilet bowl lever to make things simple. That way, you don't have to worry about finding one that's the perfect size.

Korky Universal Tank Lever, $22, Amazon