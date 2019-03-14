Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

July 14, 2017, 2:57 PM GMT / Updated March 14, 2019, 11:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Brianna Bernath

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Did you turn the air conditioner on in the middle of a heat wave just to find out that it's making your house smell like mold? Are you unable to get your glass shower doors streak-free?

Home expert Lou Manfredini stopped by TODAY to answer some of your questions about common household problems.

How to clean glass shower doors:

And Helen B. from Deer Park, New York, said that she's "tried everything" to clean her glass shower doors, but nothing has been able to get rid off all the stains and streaks — she needs Lou's help!

Lou introduced her to a new product called Brite & Clean.

Brite & Clean Ultimate Hard Water Stain and Spot Remover, $15, Amazon

Invented by a 30-year glass installer, this product is a total game-changer.

How to get rid of the mold smell in air ducts:

Thomas O., a viewer from Oakforest, Illinois, wanted to know what to do about the moldy smell coming out of the air ducts when he turns his air conditioning on. With summer sooner than you'd think, this is a need-to-know hack.

Lou's solution? Spray Healthful Home FOG-U Mold Odor Indoor Fogger into musty vents to eliminate any overpowering mold odors. He also suggested using the Healthful Home Mold Magnet for this common problem, as well as a cleaner for the unit's coil to leave the vents smelling fresh.

Want more great tips delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for TODAY's Everyday Solutions newsletter!

Healthful Home Fog-U Mold Odor Indoor Fogger, $26, Amazon

In addition to eliminating mold odors, this spray breaks down allergens from pollens, pet danders and dust mites, according to the brand.

Healthful Home Mold Magnet, $25, Amazon

The brand claims that this product, when sprayed on air filters, uses nontoxic, all-ingredients to capture 1,000 times the microbiomes compared to untreated filters.

Coil Clean Air Conditioning Fin Cleaner, $55, Amazon

Clean your air conditioner's fins and coils regularly to prevent mold from popping up.

How to keeps squirrels out from inside your car hood:

Another viewer, Karen L. from Middleton, Wisconsin, wrote, "I was wondering if you know the best way to keep squirrels from getting into my car and eating the wires and nesting by the engine." Karen has already tried moth balls and wants to know what else Lou would recommend.

Lou said that hanging a rodent repellent inside the engine compartment should do the trick.

Bonide 865 4 Count Mouse Repellent, $7, Amazon

This repellent emits an odor that keeps the rats and squirrels away, but is not offensive to humans or pets.

Fresh Cab Botanical Rodent Repellent, $14 (usually $20), Amazon

For infected areas, the manufacturer advises using one pouch per 8 square feet of floor space and replacing it every 30 days.

Do you have a home repair question? Ask Lou!

This article was originally published on July 14, 2017.