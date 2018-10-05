Chrissy Teigen launches a kitchen collection at Target — and we want everything!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Craving some new kitchenware? You're in luck, because Chrissy Teigen is serving up her own kitchen and tabletop collection at Target!

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection launched in stores and on Target.com on Sept. 30, and we want one of everything.

The model and cookbook author announced the collaboration on Instagram and later shared that the line is "a dream come true."

So, what can you expect from this epic collaboration? Plenty of kitchen essentials, for starters. It features more than 40 items ranging in price from $4 to $140 (for a 12-piece cookware set), and includes items like cutlery, glassware, plates, bowls and more.

In an interview with Target's "A Bullseye View" blog, Teigen revealed her favorite pieces from the collection— the "Go To" knife and the organic plates and bowls — and said a kitchen collection was a natural next step for her.

"I’ve always wanted people to love what they’ve cooked from my books. Creating a collection was a natural extension of my passion for food, and I am so excited for everyone to be proud of and truly love their kitchen and tools," she said.

In the interview, the mother of two also looked back on her first modeling gig ever: a swimsuit campaign for Target.

"I remember they cast a younger girl as my little sister! We shot the campaign in an inflatable above-ground pool and I pretended my 'little sister' was spraying me with a hose. I think it was used in Target’s weekly ads, but I’ve actually never seen the photo! Please find it for me, Target!" she told A Bullseye View.

Here are a few items you can find in the collection:

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5qt Aluminum Nonstick Everyday Pan with Lid, $30, Target

Sleek gray enamel makes this generously sized, nonstick kitchen essential stand out from the crowd.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5qt Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven with Lid, $50, Target

Who says kitchenware can't be functional and fashionable? This stunning ombre green Dutch oven combines the best of both worlds.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Stoneware Utensil Crock White, $15, Target

Keeping all those kitchen utensils organized just got a lot easier — and prettier — thanks to this handcrafted pottery utensil holder.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Kitchen Utensils Collection, $5 each item, Target

At $5 each, we won't feel bad picking up one (or all) of these fun kitchen utensils.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Two Piece Aluminum Frying Pan Set, $35, Target

Every kitchen needs a 9-inch and 11-inch frying pan, but we really need these pretty mint green ones!

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Mini Cast-Iron Stock Pot, $10, Target

Love a Dutch oven but want something more compact? Serve up some tasty treats in a smaller portion with this cute miniature version.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 2 Piece Acacia Wood Salad Serving Set, $10, Target

Serving salad just got a whole lot more chic thanks to the champagne gold accents on this wood serving set.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Stainless Steel Cookware Collection, $35-60, Target

This stainless steel cookware collection features a covered saucepan, steel wok with lid and a saute pan with lid. And, yes, we want one of each!

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 4 Piece Tidbit Bowls with Wood Tray, $25, Target

The best part about these colorful bowls? They're pretty darn versatile. You can use them to serve chips and dip at your next party or store ingredients during meal prep. Win, win!

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Stoneware Collection White, $5-20, Target

The classic off-white glaze on this stoneware collection (featuring a dinner bowl, plate, utensil crock, pitcher, latte mug and serving bowl) instantly caught our eye.