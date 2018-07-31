'Mom bod alert!': Chrissy Teigen gets real about stretch marks with honest photo

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

If scrolling through endless photos of picture-perfect bodies on social media has got you down, model mom Chrissy Teigen is here to assure you that what you see isn't all there is to see.

On Monday, the 32-year-old took to Twitter to share an up close and personal look at her own post-baby body and proved you don't have to look flawless to be beautiful.

In the brief video, captioned "mom bod alert," a bikini-clad Teigen shows off her midsection — complete with stretch marks and not-so-flat abs.

"I guess these just aren't going to go away," she said as she turned slightly to reveal more stretch marks. "This is my new body."

Teigen, who's mom to 2-year-old Luna and 2-month-old Miles, doesn't want to shame anyone who shares their seemingly perfect pics online, but she does want to remind her fans and followers that "regular ol' bodies" are out there.

"Instagram is crazy," she wrote in a subsequent tweet. "I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing."

But make no mistake — Teigen's video, which even revealed her mosquito-bite scars, wasn't meant to show off her confidence about how she looks after giving birth to two beloved babies.

It was just about getting real, even when it comes to her own insecurities.

"Also I don’t really call this '“body confidence' because I’m not quite there yet," she explained. "I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

The raves that followed her posts, which included women celebrating their own "tiger stripes," demonstrated she did just that.