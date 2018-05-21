share tweet pin email

New motherhood involves plenty of sweet moments bonding with your baby — but it can also involve big, mesh postpartum underpants.

Chissy Teigen recently posted a hilarious photo about what it’s really like coming home from the hospital after giving birth.

In her classic, no-filter style, the model and mom of two shared a candid view of her own hospital-issued undies, along with the hashtag #asianpearunderwear.

Teigen, 32, recently welcomed her second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, with husband John Legend.

Her adorable daughter, 2-year-old Luna, looked on as a happy but exhausted-looking Teigen cradled baby Miles in one arm in their kitchen.

Many moms on Instagram totally related to Teigen’s honest portrayal of new motherhood, posting comments including, “All mothers know those underwear” and “I adore your realness! Those hospital panties are the best!”

"I’m laughing so hard. Tell me those hospital underwear are not god sent?!" another woman wrote on Teigen’s post, which has racked up more than 1.3 million likes. “I took loads of them home with my babies.”

Teigen was home with Luna and Miles on Sunday as John Legend performed at the Billboard Music Awards, and she playfully trolled her husband on Twitter during the ceremony with this funny video of Luna watching the awards.

she is uhhhh not thrilled with this tribute @BBMAs pic.twitter.com/dq9sNp4zqo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 21, 2018

And she teased Legend, while also seeming to take a jab at mommy shamers, with a funny post asking him why he wasn’t home taking care of his new baby.

wow didnât u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

Thanks, Chrissy Teigen, for always keeping it real!