While the show is set in Monterey, California, the house is actually located in Malibu, and it’s available for rent for $3,000-$5,000 a night.

Stacy Clunies-Ross of Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes told TODAY Home that the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property, which is owned by her family, has actually been home to lots of Hollywood sets, including Dick Van Dyke’s “Diagnosis Murder” and Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana.”

That’s right: Madeline lives in Hannah Montana’s old house. Well, just the exterior shots, but still.

Miley Cyrus starred in Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" from 2006-2011. Byron J Cohen/Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Big Little Lies” films inside the home as well as outside, but you might not recognize some of the decor. “They take out all the furniture, paint all the walls and wallpaper certain rooms,” Clunies-Ross said of how the crew creates the set.

Although it might look a tad different, it’s still familiar — and incredibly lavish.