Jenna has ultimate weekend with Reese Witherspoon and Joanna Gaines

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager just had the ultimate Southern belles weekend with Joanna Gaines and Reese Witherspoon in Waco, Texas.

Jenna returned to her home state for the latest stop of Witherspoon's book tour for "Whiskey In a Tea Cup," an homage to Southern women and a tribute to the actress' grandmother.

Witherspoon enlisted an all-star lineup — including Jenna, Sheryl Crow and Zoe Kravitz — to moderate a series of book talks across the country, and thousands of fans lined up for the Texas stop of the tour.

Gaines hosted the event at her stunning store, Magnolia Market at the Silos, and Jenna told Waco local affiliate KCEN-TV she's always excited for an excuse to return to her home state.

"I try to get back here as much as possible, so my kids can see why I love Central Texas the way that I do,” Jenna said.

Even though she's based in New York now, Jenna said she still tries to maintain a strong connection to her Southern roots.

"I’m a homesick Texan living in New York for sure, and I have to say I bring it in my house with my girls in so many ways,” Jenna said. “We have Taco Tuesday’s even though I’m not a great cook."

She was pretty excited to discuss the book with Witherspoon and even teased the event last week with a photo of herself, mom Laura and sister, Barbara, getting all glammed up in curlers.

Jenna was equally excited to spend time with Gaines, and told KCEN-TV she and her mother have been fans of the "Fixer Upper" star for quite some time.

"My mom called me and said you have to meet this woman named Joanna," Jenna said. “This is before she had the HGTV show. My mom has always had a girl crush on Joanna Gaines.

This weekend, Jenna finally got a chance to spend some quality time with both her girl crushes and celebrate girl power along the way. Sounds like the perfect weekend to us!