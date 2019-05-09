Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 9, 2019, 7:16 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

It's been quite a few years since Miley Cyrus skyrocketed to fame on the hit show "Hannah Montana." But the singer just gave fans a sweet blast from her Disney past.

Cyrus showed up to the Met Gala earlier this week in a sparkly green and black dress, and basically ruled the red carpet. One eagle-eyed fan couldn't help but notice the look bore a striking resemblance to a similar style her character Hannah once wore on the Disney show.

Twitter user @godneysbjs pointed out the twinning moment, writing, "I knew this looked familiar."

And suddenly, it all started to make sense.

Fans went into a frenzy, sharing throwback GIFs of the teen-turned-pop-star Cyrus once played.

And a few even suggested the image was Photoshopped.

Cyrus hasn't weighed in on the great dress debate just yet, so we can't tell for sure if she intentionally channeled the role that made her a household name. But one thing's for sure: She's all about Hannah throwbacks. (And it would fit the event's "camp" theme.)

Case in point? The 26-year-old recently debuted a new haircut reminiscent of her alter ego.

It's obvious the newlywed appreciates a blast from the past just as much as we do, and we hope she keeps them coming!