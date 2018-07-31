Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When this couple moved from a small New York City apartment into a house in the suburbs, they wanted to make sure that it felt like home.

While 33-year-old Julia Dzafic, who runs the blog Lemon Stripes, said she and her husband were “clueless first-time homeowners,” they knew exactly what they wanted in their kitchen. They moved to Stamford, Connecticut, in 2015 and transformed the space without investing a ton of money.