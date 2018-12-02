Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

Created by TODAY with our sponsor Kohl’s.

We all have that one person on our list who is much harder to shop for than the rest. Although it would seem like it would be easy to shop for our parents and partners, they can actually present the toughest challenges. When I ask my dad what he wants for Christmas, he almost always tells me "Nothing," and my mom is not much better.

With support from our sponsor Kohl's, the TODAY Style Squad (Jill Martin, Bobbie Thomas and Liliana Vazquez) rounded up some great gift ideas for a partner, mom or dad who is particularly hard to shop for in the hopes of making things a bit easier.

When we release our 2018 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (yay, deals!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Gifts for Your Partner

1. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $110 (usually $140), Kohl's

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We are convinced that every kitchen needs an Instant Pot. This device is perfect for a partner who loves the kitchen, since it's a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer.

2. Men's Croft & Barrow Henley & Plaid Flannel Lounge Pants Gift Set, $20 (usually $40), Kohl's

Men want to be cozy, too! Pajamas make a great gift because a lot of people don't buy nice ones for themselves.

3. Women's Croft & Barrow Flannel Shirt & Pants Pajama Set, $25 (usually $40), Kohl's

Of course, pajamas are also a good gift for women. Set her up for a night of relaxation with these comfy flannel PJs.

Gifts for Mom

1. Belle Maison Baby It's Cold Outside Mug, $7 (usually $15), Kohl's

If your mom loves a nice cup of tea or coffee, then get her this adorable mug. It's dishwasher and microwave safe and it has a sweet seasonal sweater design.

2. Women's Cuddl Duds Blanket Wrap, $25 (usually $36), Kohl's

This wearable blanket is perfect for the wintertime. She can cozy up with it, get a mug of hot chocolate and binge watch some Netflix.

3. HoMedics Essential Oils Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, $30 (usually $40), Kohl's

This aroma diffuser has a plug-in design with an auto shut-off. It will have the house smelling wonderful and it also has a color-changing LED light that can serve as a night light.

Gifts for Dad

1. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $300, Kohl's

Headphones are almost always a safe gift idea. These high-performance wireless headphones also come in red.

We love these convenient earphones because they are easy to carry around and have up to eight hours of battery life.

3. Victrola Portable Suitcase Record Player with Bluetooth, $50 (usually $70), Kohl's

This three-speed portable turntable is a really cool gift for the dad who loves music. It's available in multiple colors. It also allows you to play music via Bluetooth.

4. FAO Schwarz 10-inch Live Video Streaming Coventry Aviation Drone, $60 (usually $100), Kohl's

This remote control drone has autopilot technology and auto landing control. It definitely has the potential to be dad's new favorite toy.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!