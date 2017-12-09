27 holiday gift ideas for the dad who has everything

share tweet pin email

This Christmas, forget socks and ties, and surprise dad with a gift he will truly love.

Whether he's a food lover, a music fanatic or a bookworm, there's bound to be something on this list that will make him feel extra special!

Fitbit 'Charge 2', $150, Nordstrom

This sleek, sporty wristband will motivate dad to achieve his fitness goals by calculating steps taken, calories burned, elevation climbed and distance traveled throughout the day.

For more of our favorite fitness trackers, check out this article by TODAY Health.

FreshJax Smoked Spices Gift Set, $25, Amazon

If he's all about kicking it up a notch on the grill, dad will surely enjoy this gourmet spice kit with flavors ranging from spicy to citrus. Set includes smoky sea salts, Southwest grill seasoning, mesquite lime and burger seasonings.

UGG Ascot Suede Slippers, $109, Nordstrom

These slippers are shaped from rich suede with a rubber traction sole and are perfect for the dad who likes to lounge around the house.

Yeti Roadie Cooler, $200 (Originally $250), Amazon

This cult heavy-duty cooler will be on the list of any outdoors man this Christmas. These come at a pretty steep price tag normally, but we found one for 20% off!

AMERICAN ATELIER Daphne' Decanter & Whiskey Glasses, $60, Nordstrom

'Daphne' Decanter & Whiskey Glasses

This set from American Atelier will give a major boost to dad's bar. Four stylish whiskey glasses and decanter are included.

Coleman Road Trip Grill, $169, Amazon

Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill LXE

Tell dad to show off as the grill master with the Coleman Road Trip grill. It's easy to set up — just tell your dad to fold it up and roll it to his favorite backyard cooking spot. Burgers, anyone?

For more grill ideas, check out our post on the best grills for barbecuing, tailgating and more!

Bridgestone Tour B330-RX Personalized Golf Balls, $40, Amazon

Golfballs.com

Customize a set of golf balls with his initials, a special message (i.e., “Hit the ball, not the grass!”) or even his picture.

Smathers & Branson Collegiate Needlepoint Cufflinks, $45, Amazon

Smathers & Branson

For the man who still has school spirit after all these years, get him this little reminder of those glorious days on campus. Many school logos are available.

It looks like these may sell out soon! Check out some similar options on Cufflinks.com.

Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker II, $129, Nordstrom

This portable speaker delivers clear, full-range sound you might not expect from a compact speaker. It's water-resistant, durable and simple to use with voice prompts that will talk your dad through through Bluetooth pairing.

Sunbeam Renue Tension Relief Heat Therapy Pad, $37, Amazon

Sunbeam

If your dad needs some pain relief, this neck wrap may do the trick. It contours to the shape of his upper shoulders and delivers soothing therapeutic heat.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit, $35, Amazon

Jack Black

This travel-friendly grooming kit can help dad keep his beard looking fly — and leave his skin and facial hair looking their best.

FoodSaver FM5000, $149 (normally $170), Amazon

FoodSaver

Help your dad save some money and ensure the family has fresh, flavorful food all year long. This powerful vacuum sealing system removes air locks in freshness, extending the life of food up to five times longer.

Elyx Martini Gift Set, $129, Amazon

Elyx

This martini set will be a perfect addition for dad's bar. Includes a copper plated jigger, julep strainer, mixing glass and bar spoon.

Retro Nostalgic 1980's Candy Gift Box, $39, Amazon

Dylan's Candy Bar

This gift will be a sweet trip down memory lane. The candy capsule is filled with dad's favorite treats from the 80s — includes nerds, sour patch kids, bubble tape and much more!

IPA HomeBrewing Beer Recipe Kit, $49, Amazon

Amazon

He loves beer, but has he ever had the joy of making his own? This kit includes ingredients to brew IPA. Just follow the simple instructions, and within just a few weeks, your dad will enjoy 5 gallons of homemade beer. Cheers to that!

The Perfect Bite Co. Mini Cheeseburger Bites, $45, Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

If your dad loves to nibble on a slider or two, this gift is for him. All-beef patties are topped with cheddar cheese and bacon on a sesame seed bun. Ships frozen, serves nine.

Monogram Bi-fold Wallet, $53, Nordstrom

A metallic monogram adds understated refinement to this smooth leather wallet.

Ultimate Shave on the Go, $50, Amazon

The New York Shaving Company

This travel shaving kit includes all the essentials — pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and a badger shaving brush — in a TSA-compliant zip-up bag.

Panasonic Men's Precision plus Power Beard, Mustache and Hair Trimmer, $150, Amazon

Panasonic

Dad can get ready in a jiffy with this super fast electric trimmer from Panasonic. It grooms beards, mustaches and hair.

Solid Wool Scarf, $50, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Dad will look super stylish this winter, thanks to this chocolate-colored wool scarf. If you want to splurge, go with a supremely soft Cashmere Scarf, now available at the Nordstrom Men's Shop ($100).

Humans of New York by Brandon Stanton, $17, Amazon

St. Martin's Press

If your dad loves telling stories, he’ll love this inspiring No. 1 New York Times bestseller from photographer and blogger Brandon Stanton. Featuring 400 color photos and anecdotes from New Yorkers, it’s not only a beautiful book but is also captivating.

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Waterproof Fitness & Running Earbuds, $235 (normally $250), Amazon

Jabra

If your dad likes to run and listen to his favorite tunes, splurge on these buds. The sweat-proof speakers are wireless and designed for athletic types.

Parker JOTTER Stainless Steel Set, $30, Amazon

Parker JOTTER

Dad will feel like a cool professional at his next office meeting with one of these ballpoint pens. The pen has a durable tip and comes with black ink to provide a smooth writing experience.

Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa Heated Throw Blanket with Controller, $60, Amazon

Sunbeam

With this soft and heated throw blanket, your dad will be extra cozy this holiday season. The attached controller includes three heat settings.

Tobi Tobin Woodyspice Chalet, $78, Bloomingdales

Tobi Tobin

Dad will love this elegant candle from Tobi Tobin. The scent emits a rich blend of smell cedarwood, eucalyptus and clove bud.

Swell Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $35, Nordstrom

Stay hydrated in high style with a sleek, double-walled stainless-steel water bottle featuring ThermaS'well™ fabrication that keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12.

AIRMEGA 400S Smart Air Purifier, $849, Amazon

AIRMEGA

If dad suffers from allergies, this may be a gift that may help him breathe easier this season. This smart air purifier comes with an air quality sensor tells you the quality of the air in the room in real time. Other air-friendly gifts to consider: AllerSoft Allergy Control Duvet Protector ($71) or Dyson Ball Allergy Upright Vaccum ($319).

If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose who you are shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you! Click here to try it out.