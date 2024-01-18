Jane Seymour reveals sex at 72 is ‘more wonderful and passionate’ than ever before

Jane Seymour is opening up about putting herself first — and how her sex life has only gotten better as she's gotten older.

In an essay for Cosmopolitan’s Sex After 60 series, the 72-year-old actor explained how after being coupled up for more than five decades of her life, which included four marriages, she realized that she would “vanish” behind her significant other.

After her last relationship ended, Seymour decided to “be intentionally single and just live, breathe, and be surrounded” by the things that were most important to her.

So when she met current boyfriend John Zambetti, she said that was “happily alone, not eagerly looking” to become committed to a relationship. However, they had great chemistry, which also extended to their intimate moments.

“Sex right now is more wonderful and passionate than anything I ever remember because it is built on trust, love, and experience,” she wrote. “I now know myself and my body, and John has had his own experiences in his life — it’s not like when you’re younger.”

“I suppose among younger generations, people have sex first and then say, ‘Oh, by the way, hello. How do you do?’ The older I get, the more sex is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone — our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions, and desire,” she added.

The “Somewhere in Time” star added that after 60, she realized that intimacy was also self-serving.

“I’ve spoken with friends whose spouses have passed away and whose doctors have said, ‘Now it’s time for you to learn to be intimate with yourself,’” Seymour wrote. “Sure, loving touch changes according to what abilities you have physically as you age, but it’s certainly not something you give up just because you’re a certain age.”

The actor emphasized that your “sex life doesn’t need to end at 60,” explaining that at the end of the day everyone is looking for “something that puts blood into a certain area. When you can figure that out, well, you’re going to be a happy camper. (And bonus: You’re not going to get pregnant, right?).”

Seymour also touched on the stigma around aging and menopause, writing that she thinks life can only get better when you are "open-minded and you listen to your body and to yourself."

She added that the crazy thing in her life right now is that she feels like she is "both experienced and 16 years old."

"I truly feel sex and intimacy is better at my age than it ever was before. I actually mean that," Seymour wrote, explaining that it took her being single after her marriages to learn that she didn't have to disappear for sex and romance to click.

"I can’t change what happened and I can’t change other people, but I can change my choices and the way I look at it all," she said. "I can decide to show up as myself now in every moment."

Seymour and her rock guitarist boyfriend went Instagram official in October. Next to a photo of the two of them, she wrote that she had "never been happier."

The British star was previously married to Michael Attenborough (1971-1973), Geoffrey Planer (1977-1978), David Flynn (1981-1992), and James Keach (1993-2015). She shares two children with Flynn and twin sons with Kreach.