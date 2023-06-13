Jane Seymour stuns in inspirational swimsuit photo: ‘There’s always room for joy’

Jane Seymour is earning raves for sharing a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a one-piece bathing suit.

The former “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star, 72, posted the sun-kissed pic June 11 on Instagram alongside an inspirational message reminding fans that “there’s always room for joy.”

In the photo, the former Bond girl wears a tan bathing suit with a plunging neckline as she soaks up the sun's rays while sitting beachside on a tree branch.

Seymour wears a pair of sunglasses and a floppy straw hat as she looks up to the sky. "The warmth of summer’s arrival is like a gentle breeze whispering hope into our souls, reminding us that amidst life’s uncertainties, there’s always room for joy," she wrote in her caption.

"Let’s dive into the ocean of possibilities, soak up the sunshine of gratitude, and let our spirits soar with the wings of endless possibilities!" she added.

The English actor, who currently stars in the murder mystery series "Harry Wild," concluded her post, "Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your upcoming week be a great one."

Fans thanked Seymour for her upbeat message — and her lovely photo — in the comments of her post.

"Thank you for this, Jane! Right back at you! And you look absolutely amazing!" one wrote.

"You are truly a beautiful person. Radiant from the inside out," gushed another.

Seymour followed up her bathing suit pic by posting another image, with her location tagged as Costa Rica, that showed her posing in a makeup-free selfie. "My skin is absolutely loving the tropical weather! This is the no-makeup, jungle life!" she wrote.

Fans popped into the comments of that post, too, to thank the star for modeling a way to age gracefully.

"I don’t know any celebrity who shows herself without makeup, without filters, just completely natural. You are incredible! I celebrate you! Your beauty is timeless, inside and out! Love you!" one wrote.

One secret to Seymour's ageless beauty? Good skin care. “I think having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face, ”the actor told NewBeauty in February 2021.

“Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skin care that plumps your skin ... pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy, is the best anti-aging secret I know," she said.

Seymour, who also credited vitamins, a healthy diet and walks on the beach for her helping to stay youthful, recalled that she wasn't always so careful with her skin regimen.

“I don’t have many regrets," she said, "but I do wish I could tell that younger version of myself — that young girl who lived in England where it’s cloudy and rainy most of the time — that she shouldn’t bask in the sun with a reflector board and cooking oil during those two weeks of vacation!

"But, I stopped sun-worshipping a long time ago, so I guess I’m lucky there."