Jane Seymour shares a rare photo with her 27-year-old twin sons

Jane Seymour shared a rare photo of herself with her 27-year-old twin sons, Kristopher and John.

“Quality time with Kris and Johnny!” Seymour, 72, captioned her Instagram post.

In the photo, the former “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star, 72, is posing in a floral dress, with her hair in loose waves. Kris, who is on his mom’s left, is clean-shaven, while Johnny, a musician, sports a scruffy beard.

Kristopher is named after Seymour's late friend and "Superman" actor, Christopher Reeve, who died in 2004.

“They both have your eyes,” one fan commented.

Another person remarked that the trio could be triplets.

Seymour was 44 when she and her former husband, filmmaker James Keach, welcomed Kris and Johnny with the help of IVF. The Emmy winner, who has been married four times, is also mom of Katherine, 41, and Sean, 38.

In 2020, Seymour paid tribute to the twins on their 25th birthday.

“Johnny and I have spent a lot of time this year getting to know each other as adults. We’ve been in Spain filming, on mini road trips, painting together, enjoying the music he’s been creating, and having philosophical discussions almost every day,” Seymour wrote.

“I’m so proud of Kris for studying hard and pursuing his MBA, for marrying his beautiful wife Miso, and for working with me as an assistant,” she continued. “He’s been doing a brilliant job cataloging and archiving moments from our lives.”

During a conversation with About.com in 2009, Seymour revealed that Kris and Johnny loved to “sleep together in the same crib” when they were babies.

“In fact to this day, although now they are almost 14 and they will fight, they only really have had their own bedrooms, separate bedrooms, in the last year,” she said at the time.

“There is a bond that twins have that is unspoken and quite formidable,” she added.