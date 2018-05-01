Ariana Grande reveals struggle with PTSD: What to know about the disorder

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Singer Ariana Grande revealed this week she’s struggling with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder more than a year after a suicide bomber targeted one of her concerts.

The aftermath was gruesome: 22 people, including children, were killed in the attack at Britain's Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017; dozens were wounded.

The pop star recently called the anniversary a "challenging day":

“It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing,” Grande told British Vogue.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”