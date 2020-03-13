If you're feeling stressed over all the coronavirus news, watching this GIF may help ease your anxiety in minutes.

The viral GIF, which has been bouncing around online for several years, asks you to sync your breathing to an 8-second clip of a figure expanding into different shapes.

There, wasn't that relaxing?

The GIF goes from a triangle to a square to a pentagon, hexagon and finally octagon before collapsing back in on itself and starting again to help you reach your moment of Zen.

According to mental health experts, rhythmic breathing is a good stress-reducing exercise that doesn’t take too much practice to start using.

Sometimes that nice, deep breath is all you need to get refreshed and right back to work.

