Do you wash your feet in the shower? Hoda and Jenna’s answers might surprise you

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are weighing in on a debate that's dividing the internet.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna July 20, the co-hosts were asked whether or not people should wash their feet in the shower.

"Oh no. No," Hoda said immediately.

"I just feel like everything's rolling on down that way anyway," she added. "They're getting clean."

A person cleans their feet in the shower. Getty Images

Jenna quickly jumped into the conversation and said that she agrees "100%"

However, she asked why Hoda doesn't wash her feet if she props her leg up in the shower to shave anyway.

"You could put your leg up there and scrub those little feet," Jenna said.

"Well, you wouldn't," Hoda replied.

"You know I wouldn't," Jenna said.

After TODAY.com's editorial director Arianna Davis said that she does wash her feet in the shower, Hoda asked Jenna if she cleans anything below her knee.

"No," Jenna said. "But water splashes there, and I shave my legs almost every day."

Earlier this week, Al Roker was shocked on the 3rd Hour of TODAY when he learned how often dermatologists recommend people shower per week. On July 18, Al, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones gave their best guess as to the recommendation, with Al saying he thought people should shower every day.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach then revealed the correct answer is just two to three times per week, leaving Al with a stunned look on his face.

“I shower twice a day,” he said.

“That’s too much,” Jones replied.

In 2017, TODAY.com conducted a poll on how people choose to stand in the shower. While some said they face away from the nozzle, others said they turn towards it, and a few said they identify as a "spinner," meaning they like to go back and forth between the two positions.