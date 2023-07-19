Al Roker can’t hide his shock when told how often people should shower a week

Al Roker has different thoughts when it comes to the recommended times a person should shower a week.

During the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach had Al, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones guess how often dermatologists recommend people shower.

“I bet they’re gonna say C, five times,” Dylan said, with Sheinelle adding, “I’m gonna say every day, even though I know I know it’s gonna be C.”

Al, on his end, said, “I don’t care what they say, I’m going to say A,” which was every day.

They were all wrong, as Adrianna revealed that it was “B, two to three times.”

That's when the weatherman gave the camera a shocked face.

Dr. Mary Stevenson, assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, says people “should be showering, bathing or cleansing yourself every two to three days.” However, working out or engaging in a sweat-inducing activity may make you have to shower more often.

“It does depend on the person. I’m looking at Al’s face, like, ‘What is this?’” Adrianna said, while pointing out Al’s comical expression. “It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin type...”

“Lifestyle?!” Al quipped, as Adrianna explained it depends on multiple factors and people’s “personal preference.”

However, Al added, “Not if you come in contact with other people!”

Dr. Angela Lamb, director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice tells Shop TODAY that there are some issues when it comes to showering too much, including the drying of the skin.

“You can actually make yourself more prone to infection if you over-wash because the skin is protected with some really nice natural bacteria and things that protect it and you want to preserve those,” Lamb says, adding that typically showering multiple times a day isn't great either.

“I shower twice a day,” Al shared while on the air, with Sheinelle saying, “That’s too much.”

As for another common mistake? Steamy and long showers.

Stevenson says dermatologists “like to say keep it to three minutes and keep it lukewarm.” And to protect the skin, Stevenson suggests using hydrating products, opting for products without fragrances or dyes.

“One kind of cheat sheet is to look at stuff for sensitive skin and for babies because usually, baby products are formulated for sensitive skin,” Stevenson says. “But that being said, you also want to talk to a dermatologist about what ingredients might be irritating, and always look at the ingredient list.”