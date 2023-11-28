Jennifer Lawrence denies getting plastic surgery

Jennifer Lawrence knows that people are talking about her.

The Oscar winner chatted with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine, where she addressed the rumors that she's had plastic surgery.

“Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery,” the 33-year-old actor told Jenner, laughing, before explaining that it's all thanks to her makeup artist.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, 2023. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung (Vanngo), who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” Lawrence said. “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’”

Chatter about Lawrence's looks began after she started making more public appearances this year.

Jennifer Lawrence at the WWD Honors at Casa Cipriani on Oct. 24, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / WWD via Getty Images

Just in 2023, she promoted her film “No Hard Feelings,” attended the Cannes Film Festival and various fashion shows.

Most recently, she attended the Christian Dior holiday window display unveiling at Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship store on Nov. 20 and the 2023 WWD Honors in October.

While discussing changing appearances and being in the spotlight, Lawrence told Jenner she just “lost baby weight” in her face.

“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” she explained.

Jennifer Lawrence at "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" photo call on Nov. 10, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

“Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”

Jenner also touched on her physical changes from being a young girl to now a 26-year-old with two kids.

“I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently,” Jenner shared. “I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’”

Jenner has also previously stated that she regrets getting breast augmentation at the age of 19.