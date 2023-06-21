The Lawrence family is taking on the red carpet in a rare moment!

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her parents, Karen Lawrence and Gary Lawrence, during the June 20 premiere event in New York City for her new movie, "No Hard Feelings."

The three were dressed to the nines at AMC Lincoln Square, with Karen Lawrence sporting a black dress with gold embroidery around the wrists and neckline as well as down the front.

Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence arrive for Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on June 20, 2023. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence wore a floor-length, off-the-shoulder white gown with her hair parted to the side. The actor's father wore a beige sport coat over a blue striped shirt and cream-colored pants.

In the film, which hits theaters June 23, the 32-year-old plays Maddie Barker, who is tasked with bringing an awkward 19-year-old boy out of his shell for one summer before he heads off to college.

"No Hard Feelings" also features stars like Matthew Broderick, Hasan Minhaj and Kyle Mooney, as well as Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti and Scott MacArthur, among others.

Though uncommon, this isn't the first time Jennifer Lawrence has brought her parents out in front of the lights for the evening.

In February 2013, the "Hunger Games" actor brought her mom and dad to the Oscars in Hollywood, California, when she took home the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook."

Jennifer Lawrence and her parents Karen Lawrence and Gary Lawrence attend the Oscars Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence made headlines for her couture choice about a month ago when she chose comfort at the Cannes Film Festival, showing off black flip-flops under her red gown.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

The star wore a long, red dress that reached the floor with a sewn-in waistband and a train that wrapped around her body. The look was accompanied by a silver necklace and red lipstick.

One fan called her the "queen of comfort and style."