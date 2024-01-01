Scout Willis, the second-oldest daughter of actor Bruce Willis, is reflecting on the past year, including a sweet moment she shared with her father, who has been living with a form of dementia and had to retire from acting in 2022.

The 32-year-old posted a round-up of photos from 2023 on Instagram on Dec. 31, featuring friends and family. In one picture, she's lying down and resting her head on Bruce Willis' chest as he cradles her head with his hands and they smile at each other.

Scout Willis and dad Bruce Willis @scoutlaruewillis via Instagram

In some other candids from the year, Scout Willis can be seen making silly faces with her younger sisters Mabel and Evelyn (Bruce Willis' daughters with wife Emma Heming Willis), hitting a red carpet with her mom, Demi Moore, and holding hands with older sister Rumer Willis, who welcomed her first child this year.

"BIG YEAR FOR SCOUTER," Scout Willis captioned the Instagram round-up. "WELCOME TO THE JOY."

She previously gave another glimpse at how Bruce Willis is doing around Thanksgiving 2023, when she shared on her Instagram story video of them holding hands. "My guy," she wrote on the clip. She also posted another picture of him holding her head in his hand.

Scout Willis posted an Instagram story featuring her father in November 2023. @scoutlaruewillis via Instagram

The Willis family first shared in March 2022 that the "Die Hard" star, 68, was stepping away from acting because he was experiencing a disorder called aphasia, which causes difficulty communicating.

Almost a year later, in February 2023, they shared that his condition had progressed and he'd been officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis in 2019. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

FTD is the most common type of dementia in people under 60. Instead of affecting memory, like Alzheimer's does, it tends to impact behavior, personality and communication, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The average life expectancy for someone with FTD is between seven and 13 years, according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

In November, Tallulah Willis, the youngest child from Bruce Willis' marriage to Moore, gave an update on how her dad is doing, describing FTD a "really aggressive" disease.

"He is the same, which, I think, in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for,” Tallulah Willis told Barrymore at the time. “I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me.”

She said she and her dad often listen to music together. "Sitting in that and this energy of love, it’s really special,” she added.