Sandra Lee celebrates being 5 pounds from goal weight: 'I feel great!'

Sandra Lee has a lot to celebrate this coming birthday! The chef, who turns 55 tomorrow, celebrated her consistent weight loss efforts in a post on Instagram showing off all her hard work.

"Thinking this will be my birthday dress for tomorrow," the "Semi-Homemade" TV host and author posted, along with a picture of herself giving a peace sign. "Only five more pounds to go. Wanted to meet my goal weight before I turned 55 which is tomorrow but I’m pretty happy with where I am-I feel great!!! Healthy thoughtful weight loss goals are not easy but worth it." In the photo, Lee is wearing a white printed dress with a belt that shows off her newly svelte waistline.

"Congratulations, you worked hard, happy birthday, pretty gal!" posted one fan.

"I've followed your weight loss journey and you're doing great!!!!!" wrote another commenter.

"You look gorgeous" wrote another person.

Back in January, Lee announced she was embarking on a year of health after the shocking realization over Christmas that she had gained 30 pounds and that none of her clothes fit. Her new regime would include a cleanse and other diet changes.

In May, she updated her Instagram followers that she was down 17 pounds with 10 more to go.

"Getting there— 17 pounds down and being healthy is number one—-my best fit weight is another 10 to go!" she posted along with a mirror selfie showing off a sleek look in an all-black workout outfit, sunglasses and baseball cap. Lee revealed she was also using intermittent fasting to reach her goals as well as walking 10,000 to 20,000 steps a day.

Some fans commented that Lee already looked great even before reaching her goal weight, but Lee did point out that she was working toward that number that she felt the best at.

During her journey, Lee shared with her followers she was cutting out alcohol and red meat, limiting her carbs and loading up on veggies as part of her new healthy way for weight loss.

The chef previously told TODAY that after surviving breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy, she was "borderline underweight" due to stress and intentionally gained weight to get back to a healthier version of herself.

"Loving your body and yourself is super important. Our bodies are a gift and our lives are a gift and they’re both to be cherished every single day," she said. "If you are not happy and healthy, nothing in your life will be as happy or healthy as it can be."