Sandra Lee moves out of home she shared with Andrew Cuomo: 'I cried and cried'

It's been over a year since Sandra Lee and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke up after 14 years together, and this week, the TV chef is moving on in a pretty big way.

Lee, 54, took to Instagram on Monday to let fans know she has moved out of "Lily Pond," the home that she and Cuomo shared during their relationship, and share a few reflections on her last moments at the house.

"Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home. I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever," she wrote, adding the hashtag #thehousethatbuiltme.

The former couple lived in the Mt. Kisco, New York home for over a decade and first put it on the market in May 2019, according to Curbed New York. The move naturally sparked rumors of an impending breakup and the couple announced their split just a few months late, in September 2019.

Lee and Cuomo, 63, lovingly referred to the property as "Lily Pond," and the star of TODAY's "Top Shelf" described her last moments in the home as "bittersweet" in a second Instagram post.

"I walked around the outside of my beautiful home —I wanted to drink in every angle and remember the beautiful moments that were spent in every place. I stopped at the top of the hill where I planted one of 6 tree lines of evergreen trees and 200 daffodil bulbs —-I just looked at the house, I prayed the next owners would be kind to it and love it as I did—- I cried and cried," she wrote.

The chef, who recently shared her go-to Thanksgiving recipes with TODAY, detailed her final moments in the home. She took the time to say goodbye to each room and thanked them all for "giving us love and shelter, a warm place to grow and a true home to be happy."

When Lee walked out the front door, which she said the couple never used, she forgot to turn the porch lights off and went back to open the door, but it seemed that fate intervened.

"The door was locked. It was as if the house said 'its time to move forward Sandy!!' It was a most amazing experience and I absolutely know that House and all of its 3 beautiful acres loved us too!" she wrote.

In April, Lee opened up about her breakup with Cuomo, sharing with the New York Times that she never misses her ex's daily coronavirus briefings.

"You know, nobody has a daily routine right now," she said. "I get up and I see what the latest news is. Of course I watch Andrew live, and then share with him my thoughts."

The couple, who dated from 2005 to 2019, has kept in touch throughout the pandemic and Lee said she's still in regular contact with his daughters.

"They’re my family, and they always will be my family," she said.