'17 pounds down': Sandra Lee combines walking and fasting to lose weight

Sandra Lee is crushing her fitness goals.

The chef, 54, just gave an update on her weight loss journey and revealed that she's made great progress in just a few months.

"Getting there— 17 pounds down and being healthy is number one—-my best fit weight is another 10 to go! We shall see-I started 2 months ago," she wrote on Instagram.

The TV personality posted a selfie rocking sleek black workout clothes. Her fans applauded her efforts in the comments.

"Wow, 10 more lbs? You look perfect now," one wrote. Another commented "Awesome! You look great." One fan said Lee's post inspired her to follow through with her own weight loss goals, writing: "Wow, this gives me encouragement."

Back in January, Lee announced that she was kicking off the new year by focusing on her health and said she was starting a "cleanse" and making some changes to her diet.

"Personally over the last year I gained 30 pounds and weighed in at 170 two days before Christmas. None of my clothes fit and worse I feel terrible," she wrote.

She went on to explain that she was cutting out alcohol and red meat, limiting her carbs and loading up on veggies.

In her latest Instagram update, Lee acknowledged that losing weight hasn't been easy, but said she's been combining intermittent fasting with walking to achieve her goals, saying that she aims for 10,000 - 20,000 steps a day.

Walking has always been a great low-impact way to burn calories and it's also been proven to boost your mental health and provide a range of social and emotional benefits.

Intermittent fasting has gotten a lot of attention in recent years and studies have shown that the practice can help reduce the risk for various health problems including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and neurologic disorders. Though it's not for everyone: Before trying a fasting diet, consult a health care professional who can determine if it would work for you.

"As far as I know, 2020 was not a great year for anyone," Lee wrote in January. Here's hoping she's stepping her way into a better 2021.