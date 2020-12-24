Rebel Wilson says goodbye to her year of health with 'uphill journey' photos

Rebel Wilson is off for the holidays, y'all!

But before she hops on a plane, looking sleek in an all-black outfit and slimmed-down physique, she has a few thoughts to share in an Instagram message.

"Okay signing off for 2020! I like these two pictures cause together they represent the UPHILL JOURNEY I’ve been on this year with my YEAR OF HEALTH mission," she wrote on Thursday. (Swipe to see another photo of Wilson on the slopes.)

"Guys, now I gotta think: 🤔 what will my goal/s be for 2021??" she continues. "Thanks for following my adventures this year and to all the people who made 2020 so special! What are your goals for next year? Believe in yourself, work hard, you can do it! Lots of love, Rebs."

This past year has been quite a journey for the "Pitch Perfect" star, 40, who has dropped over 60 pounds during her "year of health" and began dating new beau Jacob Busch, 31. She posted a selfie of the two of them in October, writing, "We do a lot of exercise together."

As Wilson noted in an Instagram Live video in early December, she'd always worn her weight as "a bit of (a) barrier ... maybe so that people wouldn't get close to me."

But now she's in a better frame of mind, because she understands that those behaviors meant she wasn't "treating (herself) with love and respect."

"That was hard," she said. "And so what I'm trying to do is change those patterns so you're more loving and you're treating yourself with more respect."

Here's to seeing what Wilson can achieve in 2021!