Wegmans is recalling some of its products containing various greens like baby kale, baby spinach, sweet pea leaves and microgreens because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

This voluntary recall affects three products, including one type of cat grass, sold in Wegmans stores in seven states, according to an alert posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

Specifically, the recall includes:

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens with use-by dates of Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, 2022, and UPC code 77890-25036.

Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves with a use-by date of Dec. 12, 2022, and UPC code 77890-52377.

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass that's been sold since Oct. 25, 2022, and has UPC code 77890-50938.

The recalled kale, spinach, cat grass and microgreens were sold at Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Wegmans is recalling these products after the company's supplier detected salmonella in its soil, which may have then contaminated the greens, the FDA alert explained.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. People who have a salmonella infection may experience symptoms such as fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea (which might be bloody), nausea, vomiting and headache, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The symptoms of a salmonella infection can show up anywhere between six hours and six days after consuming contaminated food, the CDC said. And, for most people, the infection goes away within a week without the need for specific treatment.

In severe cases, though, dehydration related to a salmonella infection may be so serious that people require hospitalization and/or treatment with antibiotics, per the CDC.

To date, there haven’t been any reports of illness related to the Wegmans recall, but the company is still removing the products from shelves and alerting consumers out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the service desk at Wegmans for a full refund, the company said on its website.