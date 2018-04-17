Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

The recall of more than 200 million eggs over possible salmonella contamination may have consumers nervously checking symptoms or worried about every stomach twitch.

Almost two dozen people have already been sickened after the eggs were sold in nine states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Each year, salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths in the U.S., the agency estimates. Most people who are infected will feel some misery, though the severity of symptoms can vary, experts say.

“You’re going to feel pretty crappy,” Dr. Joseph Galati, a digestive tract expert and medical director of the Houston Methodist Center for Liver Disease & Transplantation in Texas, told TODAY.

“It’s going to be a spectrum of illness related to the amount of bacteria that you got into your system… from mild, gastrointestinal upset to more of a full-blown (illness).”