Randy Jackson says his weight loss journey helped kickstart a health transformation that's left him feeling better than ever before.

The 64-year-old spoke with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday morning about his new Fox show "Name That Tune," and Hoda couldn't help but compliment him on his svelte figure.

"You look so in shape. You look amazing. How are you feeling?" she asked the producer.

Jackson, who worked as one of the original judges on the singing competition "American Idol," humbly acknowledged that his weight loss journey has never come easily.

"I started on this health regimen many years ago while I was on '(American) Idol; I think (it was the) second season," Jackson explained. "Lost a ton of weight, started gaining it back, then went on my own journey to try and discover 'How do I keep it off? What do I do?'"

To help control his weight, Jackson underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2003, but like many people, he found himself gaining some weight back over time. In 2008, the music industry veteran opened up about being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in a book called "Body With Soul" and admitted that it was "both a blessing and a curse."

"It’s a curse to be saddled with a disease that’s life threatening and that you can’t completely get rid of (though you can certainly manage it). But it’s a blessing to get that huge wake-up call," he wrote in the book.

During his chat with Hoda and Jenna, Jackson acknowledged that his health transformation was long overdue.

"It's been a long time running, a long time coming," he said.

Jackson is returning to TV this week with the premiere of "Name That Tune," a reboot of the game show that first premiered in the '50s and also had versions in the '70s and '80s. The music producer will serve as the band leader and will be accompanied by actor Jane Krakowski, the show's host.

During their interview, Jackson and Krakowski also shared one fun tidbit: former TODAY fourth hour co-host Kathie Lee Gifford once served as a vocalist in the original show's orchestra.

"It's why we've come to the TODAY show first to sell 'Name That Tune,'" Krakowski joked.