Jan. 30, 2019, 1:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Two of the country's largest chicken companies have each issued recalls on chicken nugget products.

Perdue Foods is voluntarily recalling 16,011 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets sold in 13 states due to incorrect labeling that does not make clear the item contains a milk allergen.

The recall of Perdue's Fun Shapes Refrigerated Chicken Breast Nuggets comes just a week after the company also recalled 68,244 pounds of its gluten-free chicken breast nuggets due to possible contamination with pieces of wood.

Perdue has recalled 16,011 pounds of its Fun Shapes Refrigerated Chicken Breast Nuggets due to mislabeled packaging. Perdue

The latest recall, which was issued Monday, applies to items that have a use by dating of March 11, 2019 with a lot code date stamp range of 17009010-19009010. The nuggets subject to the recall have an incorrect back panel with UPC Code 72745-00129 instead of the correct UPC Code of 72745-00107.

Perdue triggered the recall after receiving an inquiry from a customer. There have been no reports of illness related to the product, the company said.

Perdue noted that the incorrect packaging applies to Fun Shapes Refrigerated Chicken Breast Nuggets sold in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

Customers who have purchased the product can call Perdue at 866-866-3703 for a full refund.

Meanwhile, another of the nation's largest poultry companies, Tyson Foods, is recalling 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with pieces of rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

Tyson Foods has recalled 36,420 pounds of its white meat panko chicken nuggets due to possible contamination with rubber pieces. Perdue

The Tyson recall applies to 5-pound bags of Tyson white meat panko chicken nuggets produced on Nov. 26, 2018 that have a "best if used by" date of Nov. 26, 2019, and a case code of 3308SDL03. They also bear the establishment number P-13556 inside the USDA mark of inspection on the package.

There have been no reports of illness related to consumption of the affected nuggets, which were recalled after consumer complaints of "extraneous material," including rubber, in the packaging, according to the USDA.

Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.