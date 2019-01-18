Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Perdue Foods is recalling approximately 68,244 pounds of its gluten-free chicken breast nuggets due to possible contamination with pieces of wood, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The recall applies to 22-ounce packages of Perdue's gluten-free SimplySmart Organics breaded chicken breast nuggets labeled with a "best by" date of 10/25/19 and containing the UPC bar code 72745-80656 on the label.

More than 60,000 pounds of Perdue organic chicken nuggets are being recalled due to possible wood contamination. USDA

So far, there haven't been any confirmed reports of people being sickened from eating the products, the USDA said.

The agency was alerted to the issue on Thursday when Perdue reported that it had received three complaints from people saying they found wood pieces in bags of the chicken nuggets.

The USDA advises that the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone with questions about the recall can call Perdue at 1-877-727-3447.

Perdue's recall is the latest involving a major chicken company.

Wayne Farms recalled more than 450,000 pounds of frozen chicken in September due to possible contamination with bits of metal. Over the summer, Tyson Foods recalled 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken over possible plastic contamination.