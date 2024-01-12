The Quaker Oats Company added over 40 more products to its ongoing recall announced last month, bringing the total to more than 100 affected products — including oatmeal squares, Cap'n Crunch cereals and bars, and Chewy bars.

The recall is due to the possibility that affected products may be contaminated with a type of bacteria called salmonella, which can be deadly when ingested by certain at-risk groups. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the company both announced the initial recall on Dec. 15, sharing a list of affected products, as well as photos, codes and identifying item numbers. The additional products were announced Jan. 11, 2024.

Quaker recall January 2024

On Jan. 11, the FDA posted that over 40 more products were being added to the recall list. These include additional varieties of Chewy granola bars and cereals, Cap'N Crunch cereals and bars, Quaker oatmeal squares, Gatorade protein bars, and Munchies snack mix.

The recall was first announced on Dec. 15, and it affected primarily namely bars and cereals. The company said affected products may have been contaminated with salmonella, a type of bacteria that normally lives in human and animal intestines and is shed through stool. In certain groups, a salmonella infection can be deadly.

At the time, the company said it had "received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall.”

The entire country is affected by the recall with the products being sold in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, a U.S. commonwealth. A full list of the products in the Quaker recall is below.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and headache. Most people can recover from a salmonella infection without specific medical treatment within four to seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, a salmonella infection can be more severe for infants and children under 5 years old, people 65 and over, people with weakened immune systems, and people taking certain medications, such as stomach acid reducers. In rare cases, salmonella infections can involve infection of the urine, blood, bones, joints or nervous system, including the spinal fluid and brain, leading to severe disease, according to the CDC.

List of granola bars, other products affected in Quaker recall

The complete list of products affected by the Quaker recall, along with their specific UPCs, expiration dates and photos, is available on the Quaker website.

The list includes certain varieties of:

Quaker Big Chewy Bars of various flavors, such as chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip and variety packs

Quaker Chewy Bars of various flavors, such as chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, oatmeal raisin, dark chocolate chunk, less-sugar flavors, variety packs, fruity fun and holiday minis

Quaker Chewy Dipps of various flavors, such as chocolate chip, peanut butter, variety pack and minis

Quaker Chewy bars with yogurt of various flavors, such as blueberry, strawberry and variety packs

Quaker Puffed Granola Cereal of various flavors, such as apple cinnamon and blueberry vanilla

Quaker Simply Granola Cereal of various flavors, such as and oats, honey and almonds; and oats, honey, raisins and almonds

Quaker Chew Granola Breakfast Cereal of various flavors, such as chocolate and strawberry and variety pack

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cereal, of various flavors, such as cinnamon, brown sugar and honey nut

A variety of snack boxes with Quaker Chewy bars, such as Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix, Quaker On The Go Snack Mix, and Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy

Cap'N Crunch Treats Bars of various flavors, such as berries, peanut butter crunch, variety pack and original

Cap'N Crunch Cereal of various flavors, such as all berries, cinnamon crunch and sea berry crunch

Gamesa Marias Cereal

Cap'N Crunch Instant Oatmeal in original and all berries flavors

Gatorade protein bar peanut butter chocolate flavor

Munchies Snack Mix

Affected products all have expiration dates of Oct. 31, 2024 or earlier, per the FDA.

Anyone with the recalled products in their pantries should dispose of them.

To determine if you have purchased an affected product, enter in your product information at the Quaker granola recall website.

The company also said that people who have any of the affected products can call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit the recall website for additional information or reimbursement.

Multiple salmonella outbreaks have been linked to different companies have made headlines in recent months.

In late November, a salmonella outbreak, which reportedly led to at least two deaths, was linked to multiple brands of recalled, pre-cut cantaloupe. And in October, a specific brand of sliced onions was also tied to a salmonella outbreak that sickened dozens of people.