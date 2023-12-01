CDC warns against eating certain precut cantaloupe after 2 die in salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding a salmonella outbreak linked to several brands of recalled cantaloupe, including Malichita and Rudy, sold in dozens of states.

As of Nov. 30, the CDC said 117 people have become sick, with 61 hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported. The illnesses cover 34 states.

"CDC is concerned about this outbreak because the illnesses are severe and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick," the CDC said in the alert. "Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used."

The CDC is discouraging everyone from purchasing or consuming recalled products associated with the salmonella outbreak — as well as any precut cantaloupe products if it isn't clear what brand was used, including in fruit mixes and cups with cantaloupes at restaurants and grocery stores.

Which cantaloupe products are linked to the salmonella outbreak?

The foods linked to the outbreak, which have since been recalled, are Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes. They will have the number “4050” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”

These cantaloupes were sold in:

California

Illinois

Oklahoma

Texas

Wisconsin

Arizona

Connecticut

Maryland

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Utah

Michigan

Florida

The Malichita and Rudy cantaloupes were also used in precut fruit sold around the U.S., which have also been recalled. According to the CDC food safety alert, these products are:

Kwik Trip cantaloupe cups, mixed fruit cups and fruit tray with sell-by dates from Nov. 4 through Dec. 3. These were sold in Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and South Dakota.

Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with best-by dates from Nov. 7 through Nov. 12. These were sold at retail stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas and Louisiana.

Vinyard cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys sold in Oklahoma stores from Oct. 30 through Nov. 10.

Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys, and fruit trays with best-by dates from Oct. 28 through Nov. 8. These were sold in Kroger stores in Alabama and Georgia, Sprouts stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

ALDI whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears with best-by dates from Oct. 27 through Oct. 31

Bix Produce cantaloupe fruit cups and mixed fruit cups with sell-by dates of Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. These were sold in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin at convenience stores, delis and business cafes.

What should you do if you purchased or consumed a recalled cantaloupe product?

In addition to not eating any of the affected products, the CDC said not to eat any precut cantaloupe if it's unclear whether Malichita or Rudy brands were used.

If you purchased or consumed any of the affected products, wash items and surfaces that they touched with hot, soapy water, the CDC advised, and contact your doctor if you experience any of the following symptoms: