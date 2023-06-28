Madonna is recovering after spending several days in the intensive care unit and plans to postpone her international tour for health reasons.

The singer's manager, Guy Oseary, announced the news on Instagram on June 28, writing, "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he added. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Bacterial infections, according to Cleveland Clinic, "are any illness or condition caused by bacterial growth or poisons." Bacterial infections can start in the skin, gut, lungs, heart, brain, blood or "anywhere else in your body," Cleveland Clinic noted.

Food poisoning is an example of a bacterial infection, as is a sinus infection and some cases of pneumonia.

Bacterial infections usually aren't serious and can be treated with antibiotics, but if the bacteria spread to the blood or important internal organs, then a bacterial infection can be life-threatening.

The 64-year-old music icon's tour, called the Celebration Tour, plans to highlight her four-decade music career and includes 43 cities. It was scheduled to run through the beginning of 2024. Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles are some of the main stops, as well as cities in Europe, such as London, Barcelona and more.

The tour was supposed to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, followed by performances in Seattle, Phoenix and Denver. But these dates, along with others that follow, will be put on hold, according to Oseary's Instagram post.

NBC News reached out to Madonna's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

Fans were quick to share their support for the singer on Instagram.

"Omg sending her love and healing light!" Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, commented.

"Hope she feels better very soon!" added Zooey Deschanel.