Gene Simmons gives health update after pausing KISS concert due to 'weakness'

Gene Simmons is reassuring fans that he's OK.

The rocker gave his fans a scare April 12 when he was performing with his KISS bandmates in Manaus, Brazil, and had to sit down for a song before pausing the concert.

In response to concerns about his health, Simmons, 73, took to Twitter Thursday, April 13, to give fans an update, saying that he experienced "weakness because of dehydration."

"We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!" he said in the tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, Simmons said that he felt dehydrated because the "humidity and temperature were sky high" in Brazil.

In a video from the concert, Simmons played his guitar sitting down before singer and guitarist Paul Stanley announced, “We're going to have to stop to take care of him because we love him, right? Let’s give Gene a really loud, ‘Gene,' 1, 2, 3 yeah!”

After the crowd roared in support of Gene, Stanley then said, "All right we’ll try to see a little bit later, we love you."

KISS is in the middle of their End of the Road tour and will next perform April 15 in Bogotá, Colombia. The world tour is set to end this December at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Dehydration is a serious health issue, and treatment can require hospitalization. Some signs you need to drink more fluids include increased thirst, feeling fatigued, confused or angry, blurred vision and disorientation.

Last year, guitarist Carlos Santana also became dehydrated in the middle of a concert. In July, the Santana rocker was transported to the emergency room after he collapsed onstage during a show in Michigan.

After fans kept asking for an update on his health, the musician later shared a message on Facebook saying he "passed out" because he felt dehydrated after he "forgot to eat and drink water."