Carlos Santana collapses onstage during his concert in Michigan

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during his Michigan show on Tuesday night.

The 74-year-old rock legend was performing at Pine Knob Music theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, when he was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration, Santana’s representative Michael Jensen confirmed.

The guitarist was transported from the outdoor amphitheater, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, and taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation.

Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis noted that the musician “is doing well.” He also shared that the July 6 concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, will be postponed to a later date. “More details to follow (though) Live Nation,” Vrionis added.

In video shared on Facebook by Elizabeth Cosetta Kincaid, the crew put up a black screen as Santana is seen getting medical attention. Concerned fans can be heard in the background.

Santana is currently on his Miraculous Supernatural Tour along with Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour kicked off June 17 and is expected to run until August 27.

The musicians recently celebrated having the highest gross and highest attendance at their Tinley Park, Illinois, show on July 2.