Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Martha Stewart works hard to maintain a youthful glow, and she isn't afraid to share details about the cosmetic procedures she's undergone.

In a new episode of her podcast, the 82-year-old shared her perspective on aging and sat down with her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, to share tips for looking your best as you get older.

“I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t want to look my age at all. And that’s why I really work hard at it,” Stewart said.

In addition to exercise and a healthy diet, the lifestyle guru said she's a fan of cosmetic procedures to help her look her best.

“I think you’re a real testament to the idea that taking care of your body, taking care of your skin, doing sort of minimally invasive treatments conservatively and regularly can keep you looking beautiful at any age,” Belkin said.

Belkin revealed that he’s placed “a little Botox” on Stewart’s upper face, but admitted that it didn’t work as well as they’d expected.

“Oh, I don’t like that at all. My eyebrows kind of go up in a V and that looks so unnatural because I don’t have lines in my forehead,” Stewart replied.

“I’ve tried to give you a little lift. It hasn’t really worked that well on the upper face, but I think neuromodulators like Botox have worked really well for you on the lower face,” Belkin said.

When it comes to facial fillers, Belkin says he does them “very conservatively” on Stewart.

“We don’t do it that often. And for you, I like to use fillers that are what we call biostimulatory fillers. So I would say this is another trend moving a little bit away from hyaluronic acid fillers, like regular fillers,” he said. (Biostimulatory fillers are meant to increase collagen production, whereas hyaluronic acid fillers add volume and reduce lines and wrinkles.)

Stewart has dabbled in skin tightening procedures as well.

“We’ve done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device," Belkin explained.

Stewart seems to have inherited her passion for skin care from her late mother, who also prioritized trips to the dermatologist.

"I think going to a really good dermatologist can help you feel better. I remember when my mom, at 85 years old, went to a plastic surgeon, and she said, 'I just, I want a facelift because I just want to look good.' And he said, 'Well, you’re going to look good. You’re not going to look younger, but you’re going to look good.' And she said, 'That’s enough for me. I just want to look good,'" Stewart recalled.

Stewart previously slammed rumors that she'd undergone plastic surgery in light of her Sports Illustrated cover in May 2023.

"It’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever," she told Variety at the time. "I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day."

"Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox," she added. "It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot."

It's clear that Stewart is feeling pretty comfortable in her skin these days, and she hasn't been shy about sharing so-called "thirst traps" with her social media followers.

Most recently, she shared a sexy photo of herself rocking a nightgown in December 2023.

In October 2023, Stewart spoke out about her fashion sense and explained that she has no time for style "rules" that restrict women to dressing a certain way when they get older.

“I’ve dressed the same since I was 17,” Stewart told Page Six Style. “If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same.”

She reiterated the sentiment during a visit to TODAY on Nov. 6.

“I developed a personal style a long, long time ago,” she said. ”It’s pretty much the same. Suits. Big jackets. I love the big jackets. I love short skirts.”