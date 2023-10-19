Martha Stewart isn’t going to dress ‘her age.’ Ever.

Martha Stewart has little interest in fashion rules that suggest how women of "a certain age" should dress.

"I've dressed the same since I was 17," Stewart told Page Six Style during a recent red-carpet event. "If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same."

When asked about dressing "for one's age," Stewart retorted to Page Six, "Dressing for whose age?"

“I don’t think about age," she said. " I think people are more and more and more (fabulous) than they’re ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”

At 82, the lifestyle icon recently made history as the oldest model to land on the coveted cover of Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue. On shooting the groundbreaking cover, Stewart previously told TODAY.com that she requested she not be photographed wearing "any old-lady bathing suits," "little bows" or cover-ups.

"I did not go for that look," Stewart said to TODAY.com. "I went for a nice, healthy, energized and, if you want to call it ‘sexy,’ sort of sexy look."

Martha Stewart's 2023 Sports Illustrated cover. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

In fact, far from surrendering to the notion that women of "a certain age" should conform to some post-menopausal stylebook, Stewart has done just the opposite, embracing aging and making it look fabulous in the process.

In 2020, Stewart posted a sultry poolside photo that made headlines around the globe for its "thirst-trap" appeal, and in 2022, the businesswoman did it again and appeared topless in an ad for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, wearing nothing but an apron.

According to Stewart, age is just a number. "I don't look my age, I don't act my age and I don't want to even think about age," she told TODAY.com.

"Most of my friends are much younger than I am and that’s not because I choose them. They just are my friends because we have the same interests. So, it’s not about – and I always say this – it’s not about successful aging. It’s about successful living," Stewart said.

Part of that successful living includes taking care of herself, and the other part is continuing to evolve.

"There shouldn't be any limits. Set your limits higher than you think," Stewart said. "Embrace the past, but absolutely look towards the future and reimagine what you can do."

Martha Stewart in 1976. Susan Wood / Getty Images

Before making a name for herself as a cooking and lifestyle expert, Stewart had a successful career in modeling. Decades later, she said she may have a few "physical defects" in terms of the "ideal woman," but overall, "the package is good."

"I have nice legs, I have a good body, I have good skin. I might be a little fat here and there, but who cares? It looks good altogether," she said.

Martha Stewart in 2023. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Ultimately, Stewart believes that the objective is for people to realize that they can look good at any age.

"With all the opportunities that we have with advanced exercise, with more knowledge about nutrition, better medical care, you can really (age) well now," she said. "And I think it will only get better and better in the future."