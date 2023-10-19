IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hoda, Jenna, Maria Shriver, Bobbie Thomas and Naomi Watts open up about women's health at every age

TODAY with Hoda and Jenna is hosting Own Your Health, an hour dedicated to helping women prioritize their own well-being no matter their age.
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver.NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images
By Maura Hohman

Tune into TODAY with Hoda & Jenna's Own Your Health special at 10 a.m. ET, Oct. 19, on NBC, featuring two top women's health doctors, Naomi Watts, and TODAY contributors Maria Shriver and Bobbie Thomas.

Have you heard about hormone replacement therapy but aren't sure if it's right for you? Are you concerned about staying fit and eating right as you age? Ever wondered if you're using the right form of contraception for your stage of life?

Many women are confused about these topics and far more. It can be hard to find accurate info online, and the bias against women's pain and bodies in medical settings is well-documented.

To help women own their health, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna is hosting Dr. Lisa Larkin and Dr. Jessica Shepherd, to discuss these subjects and more. TODAY contributor Maria Shriver and her daughters, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Christina Schwarzenegger, as well as actor Naomi Watts and TODAY beauty expert Bobbie Thomas will also join the conversation, sharing their thoughts on menopause, sexual health and more.

No matter your age, Own Your Health with Hoda & Jenna will have something for women and the people who love them to learn.

Maura Hohman

Maura Hohman is the senior health editor for TODAY.com and has been covering health and wellness news and trends since 2015, when she graduated from journalism school. Her byline has appeared on TODAY, NBC News, US News & World Report, People, Everyday Health, WhatToExpect.com, History.com and more. Her interests include women's health, racial health disparities, mental health and COVID-19.