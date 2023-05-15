Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt celebrates mom Maria Shriver: ‘My role model’

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is calling her mom, Maria Shriver, a "gift from God" this Mother's Day.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, May 15 to post a carousel of photos showcasing her mom spending time with their family, including several snaps with Schwarzenegger Pratt's daughters.

"My mama," she begin the post, with a heart. "The best mama and mama g in the universe. I have felt loved, cared for and nurtured every single second by you. What a gift from God! And don’t I know it!"

"I’m in awe of you always," she continued. "You do it all for us kids, your grandkids and everyone else you mother. To know you is to be mothered by you. I want to be exactly like you. You’re my role model in everything, especially when it comes to being a mother. I love you with my whole heart. Happy Mother’s Day mama!"

Schwarzenegger Pratt's first photo in the series shows her mom giving her a kiss on the cheek while sitting on beach chairs in front of a small mountain.

Shriver is also seen smiling with her other children, including Christina Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger. In two other photos, she's playing with the author's daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who turns 1 on May 21.

Schwarzenegger Pratt also included two throwback shots of her mom holding her as a toddler.

This isn't the first time the TODAY special anchor has received a lot of love from her family, though.

For Shriver's 66th birthday in November 2021, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared several photos with her mother throughout the years, including a few more shots of Shriver being a grandma to Lyla.

“Happy birthday to the Queen! @mariashriver I love you more than you know!” Schwarzenegger Pratt captioned the birthday post. “You’re the best mama and mama g and all around human! We celebrate you today and always! Our hero, our rock, our guiding light! Happy happy!!”

Shriver replied in the comments, writing, “love you so much you are my blessing xo.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt has repeatedly shown ways to honor her mother over the years, even giving her eldest daughter the middle name Maria.

“Well, we didn’t know if it was gonna be a boy or a girl, so I always knew that I wanted to incorporate my mom’s name if it was a little girl because I’m Katherine Eunice, so I’m named after my grandma (Eunice Kennedy Shriver),” Schwarzenegger told co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY in March 2021. “So I wanted to definitely continue that tradition on, but I think she was very pleasantly surprised with the name.”