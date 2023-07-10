And that confusion is where I currently stand.

I find I avoid mirrors, opting instead for the reflection I have in my head. The way I looked before and the way I hope to look again, though I’m careful to knock wood or replace that thought quickly, lest I curse it. I can’t remember when I started, this avoiding, but probably mid-lockdown. Maybe earlier. Probably earlier. Just like most things that have to do with this new body, I greatly underestimate. I talk to my doctor about the weight and get batted away, every time, with a quick “that’s just what happens at your age” before moving on to other matters. But, is it? I see other women knocking on the door of 50 without the issues that have made me shop for clothes more often than I or my budget is comfortable with. Why are they exempt from this struggle? I find myself assuming that if I found the answer to that one question, it would solve everything. My weight would melt off like some carnival game prize from uncovering the impossible secret. I would finally win.

Last year, I started weight training and then, walking, abandoning the rowing habit I had developed over five years — five years and nothing to show except a million-meters-rowed pin and a deep sense of failure. Now as I’m pulling myself up for my second set of pull-ups, I focus on my arms. Strong from failed rowing, my vantage point shows them strong and defined. From certain angles, I can almost convince myself they are completely toned all the way around and should be a source of envy. But then I catch a glimpse of the underarm flab and the illusion is shattered.

If it were just the arms, I think I would be OK. If it were just the disappearing hip dip, I think I would be OK. If it was just a softening of my legs, my face, my body. If I could focus on my calves and their amazing shape, I think I would be OK. Or my thighs and how strong they are.

But I don’t.

I can’t.

Because between the underarm flab and the strong thighs house the main problem that I avoid looking at, avoid thinking about so much that it’s all I think about: the dreaded midlife midsection. The one that spills out and over my leggings, testing the very nature of my spandex. The one that sometimes bloats after sugar or sneezing or breathing wrong, or makes me look pregnant. Or “pleasingly plump.” The one that holds onto every morsel of food, every whiff of calories, every passing glance of a restaurant. The one that everyone would be staring at should I let it out of its tank-topped cage while at the gym.

The rec center where I walk nearly every morning. Courtesy Tawnya Gibson

I walk at my city’s rec center nearly every morning. Often, I’m the only one there. Sometimes there is a smattering of others, which probably doesn’t matter except, right now, I feel like it does because the rec center is old and the ventilation is poor and the track sits up on the second floor with a bank of east-facing windows that stream in every ounce of early morning sunlight, rendering any cooling air moot. And it is here, in the sun-drenched, older, poorly ventilated, second-floor rec center track where I made a goal for this summer. It is here with the boys playing basketball below, where the older man insists on talking to me through my thick padded headphones as we lap one another in our endless circles, where I’m working out these first-in-my-life body issues, that I am planning my sports bra debut. I’ve made a promise to myself that I will work out without an extra layer of security and comfort in order to ultimately be more comfortable.