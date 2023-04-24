I resigned myself to the idea that I was just going to have to deal with the hot flashes, mood swings and the partridge in a pear tree making a nest around my midsection. Surely, after turning 55, I’d be officially in menopause (it’s considered official after a woman has not menstruated for 12 months consecutively) and the symptoms would disappear.

Two days before the party, I’d memorized three different book pitches and reassured myself that the chances of having an audience with an editor or agent to pitch to were low, but I was ready nonetheless.

I also bought a new outfit I didn’t need. Panic shopping and overthinking are imperative to my preparation.

I met Lisa and we mingled, took pictures with the guest-of-honor author and enjoyed hors-d’oeuvres. Before we left, Lisa, herself a successful writer/editor, wanted to meet an editor.

Before I knew it, Lisa was talking up my story. And then, to my great surprise, the (very kind) editor turned to me and smiled.

“Okay, sell me.”

I looked at Lisa and said something stupid like, “Oh, wait, this is it!”

She nodded encouragingly. Time stopped. Betty sat back and lit a cigarette.

Words spilled out, but not the ones I’d planned.

“Please don’t be nervous, I’ve been where you are,” the editor said, as cartoon-like beads of sweat sprouted from my forehead.

If this were a movie, someone might slip me a cocktail napkin, or a glass of ice water.

There is great irony in the fact that I have spoken dozens of times on live TV and never broken a sweat. As Lisa tried to come to my rescue, all I could hear was Betty laughing as she cranked up the heat.

In my peripheral vision I could see someone trying to get the editor’s attention.

“It’s OK, thank you for your time, it was so nice to meet you,” I managed.

Game over.

I can laugh about it now, but the experience also made me realize that I hadn’t really looked at how much this journey through menopause has affected my quality of life. I’ve passed on vacations, avoided certain social situations based on heat and humidity and, I’m ashamed to admit, worried far too much about what others might think.

After years of struggling, Betty has left the building and things are finally under control, but women shouldn't have to suffer in silence. We deserve better. Courtesy Jennifer Cannon

My mother prepared me for getting my period and “becoming a woman,” but I never got the memo about what happens later.

Ultimately, I found a gynecologist who specializes in menopause and was happy to discuss different HRT options. Thanks to a new hormonal medication patch, Betty has left the building and things are finally under control.

I think that situations like mine could be avoided if more doctors proactively let women approaching the age of change know that they are open to the discussion about perimenopause, the wide range of symptoms, and options available to make this natural transition a smooth one. There are so many treatments available now and finding what works for you can be challenging, especially without medical guidance.

It goes without saying that every woman is different. Some experience no hot flashes (so jealous), some experience them for up to 10 years after being in menopause.

I wish I hadn’t been too embarrassed to go to my gynecologist when I was 46 and say, “Hey, I just threw my car keys across the room and screamed so loud at my 10-year-old that I lost my voice and I’ve never done that before. I’ve never had mood swings, what do you think?”

It’s time to put aside the shame around the inevitable phenomenon referred to as, “the change,” “passages,” “reverse puberty” or, the more gentle term from Chinese medicine, “second spring,” and talk about it. These terms are cringe-worthy and outdated.

Solutions to menopause symptoms are not one-size-fits-all, which is why we need more talk on big, public platforms to reach as many women as possible. Big names, like the ones mentioned here, using their platforms to talk openly about their own experiences, is a big step in the right direction.

Let’s reframe the word itself: me-no-pause. I haven’t paused and neither should anyone else. My mid-40s was the beginning of some of the most personally productive and fulfilling years of my life. Now in my mid-50s, I’m just getting started.