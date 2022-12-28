When Wanda Edwards started sweating for seemingly no reason, she felt a sense of dread. She remembered her mom going through debilitating hot flashes when she experienced perimenopause. When the sweating began in 2009, Edwards, then 48, thought she was too young.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t ever want to go through what she’s going through,’ because it was actually horrible to watch,” Edwards, 61, a communications director in Greensboro, North Carolina, tells TODAY.com. “When I began to sweat without any reason I was like, ‘Oh my God, please no.’”

After a few weeks of hot flashes, which happen about four times an hour, Edwards visited her doctor. The doctor agreed that Edwards was likely experiencing perimenopause-related hot flashes but didn’t really offer any solutions.

Growing up, Wanda Edwards recalls what a terrible time her mother had with hot flashes and hoped she wouldn't experience that. At 48, she started sweating for no reason and realized she was having hot flashes. Courtesy Wanda Edwards

“The only thing that I have found that works for me is a handheld fan or battery operated fan that I can turn on at any second,” Edwards explains. She remembers when she first started experiencing hot flashes women whispered and used code to talk about menopause. People called it “the change” or asked if Edwards was experiencing “a private summer.”

“When I first started to have hot flashes, no one was talking about it,” she says. “I was embarrassed because I was like, ‘Oh my God everybody is going to know I’m older,” and I was just having to deal internally with those voices that I was hearing that said, ‘What would people think?’”

Recently, more people have been speaking out about menopause. Oprah, Michelle Obama and Naomi Watts have all been sharing their experience with perimenopause and menopause in the hopes of normalizing conversations about it. That’s why, in part, Edwards is sharing her story.

“Nobody was talking about it,” she says. “I just started to talk about it — how long I’ve had hot flashes, and then people started to talk about (menopause).”

What are hot flashes?

The majority women experience hot flashes as a sign of perimenopause.

“It’s an extremely common problem,” Dr. Jane Minkin, clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at The Yale University School of Medicine, tells TODAY.com. “As we go through the menopause transition, starting in perimenopause through menopause, about 80% of us are going to experience hot flashes.”