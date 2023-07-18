It took 7 doctors to diagnose me with a common disease that almost killed me

I was halfway through a large bag of chocolate-covered espresso beans the moment I first became aware I had a life-threatening illness. Like I did most evenings, I’d driven to the music building on campus, picked up some snacks and found an empty room to practice my viola. I was in my first semester of graduate school at the University of Hartford, studying music performance. I was excited about my classes, excited to make new friends and excited about my future. But as I munched on the espresso beans in between learning the notes to a new Bach suite, I suddenly realized I felt different than I usually did. I felt clear-headed and alert, able to concentrate on my music and learn quickly. Another disturbing realization immediately followed: I hadn’t felt clear-headed, alert, or anything but exhausted and strangely mentally foggy for several months. At 21 years old, I had no way of knowing the rocky path that lay ahead — the endless doctors’ appointments and blood draws, the harrowing months in which my body and brain felt like a stranger’s. But in that moment, I knew something was horribly wrong with me.

I struggled with symptoms for months and saw multiple doctors before I was finally diagnosed with lupus. Courtesy Meghan Bea

Over the course of the next year, I would schedule doctor’s appointment after doctor’s appointment in search of answers. During that time, I would grow steadily sicker. My hair would fall out in chunks. I would become too exhausted to practice my viola, then so exhausted I could barely walk down the hallway of the music building to my classes. The brain fog would intensify until I was incapable of even following the directions on a packet of instant oatmeal, then eventually spiral into psychosis. By the time I was finally diagnosed with a common and well-known autoimmune disease, lupus, I had been walking, driving and attending class with severe inflammation in my brain, called lupus cerebritis, for over a year.

An estimated 1.5 million Americans live with lupus, and 90% of lupus patients are women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sometimes called “the great pretender,” lupus is capable of mimicking other diseases, like multiple sclerosis or arthritis. The Mayo Clinic website states that most lupus patients experience fatigue, joint pain and a butterfly-shaped rash across their cheeks and nose. I suspect my lack of joint pain or facial rashes contributed to my case of lupus being more difficult to diagnose. Because lupus is an invisible illness, I never looked sick, even when I felt like I was dying.

The day after that epiphany in the music building I scheduled an appointment with the first primary care physician I googled that my insurance covered. I sat in his office and described the fatigue that pushed me back into my bed like a weight each morning, then clung to me throughout the day no matter how much I slept. I mentioned the alarmingly large clumps of hair that came off in my hair brush and clogged my shower drain each week. I told him about the eerie mental fog that made it impossible to concentrate.

Naively, I had expected the doctor to prescribe a regimen of antibiotics or some other pills that would immediately return my body to its usual healthy, energetic state. At the very least, I’d hoped that the doctor would listen to me, ask about my family medical history and run some tests. Instead, he interrupted me.

“You’re homesick and probably depressed,” he said. He looked bored, as if he couldn’t be bothered to take time away from patients with real problems to listen to a young woman complain about not being able to concentrate on her schoolwork.