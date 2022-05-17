I kept my bipolar disorder a secret for 24 years. Here’s why I stopped hiding

I became an expert at the illusion of happiness, of normalcy. A cold spoon under swollen eyes before the press conference. A forced smile in the hallway. When I did have time away from work, I worked even harder to conceal the signs of my reality — medication packed away and carefully tucked into a side pocket of my overnight bag, no mention of therapy or psychiatry. I buried my truth alive.

Eventually, I married the love of my life and had a child, a precious baby boy. I soothed his newborn cries through bottles full of formula from the local drugstore because I could not breastfeed, due to my medications. As I looked around at all the breastfeeding moms, I felt tremendous guilt for being unable to do the same. My shame grew heavier and the despair crept in. By comparing myself to other moms, I concluded that I was, in fact, not enough of a mother. And so it grew stronger — the illusion that everyone around me was normal and I was broken.

In a short period of time, I had two more children. The disparity in my life confused me, and it confused the people who loved me. I was, in fact, happily married with three healthy kids and a meaningful career in Hollywood. The periods of darkness in my inner world did not reflect the beauty of my outer world. I felt like a fraud.

It started to sink in that each guest on the podcast had grown stronger in their suffering. I spent hundreds of hours valuing the truth in other people’s lives — it now felt dishonest to hide my own.

Finally, three years ago, I decided to stop hiding.

I had started a podcast, All The Wiser, which was growing more popular by the day. The heart of the show was brave truth-telling. I interviewed people about unthinkable circumstances — shark attacks, wrongful conviction, kidnappings — and the lessons they learned on the other side of suffering.

Culp shared her diagnosis in an episode of her podcast. Madeline Northway

I was asking people to do the very thing I had not been willing to do. To be brave in my brokenness. In listening to their stories, I realized I could no longer bury my own story.

The day of my 43rd birthday I asked my dear friend and a fellow journalist to interview me about the secret I had been hiding for two decades and shared it on an episode of the podcast. In an instant, my story went from being known by less than a handful of people to thousands of people around the world, including old friends and colleagues, and faceless strangers I will never meet.

The day the episode aired, I shed my old narrative and took a bold leap into the light of being seen. I could barely open the door to leave my house. What would the neighbors think? The moms at school drop-off?

The responses came slowly: a voicemail here, a text message there, an email from a friend I knew in high school. I put my phone aside and logged off, too scared to look at them all at once. I just needed to keep breathing. And then the flood happened. I returned to my phone a few hours later to find hundreds of texts, direct messages and emails. Love washed over me. People leaned in a bit closer when we spoke. As if they wanted me to know they saw me.

The piece of me I had labeled unlovable was the very thing that made me human. I had been judging myself while the world was patiently waiting to embrace me.

As a mother, wife and podcaster, speaking my truth about living with a chronic mental illness has been my most powerful and liberating act. I moved from shame and secrecy to freedom and service to others. I stopped denying my mental illness and, like magic, it stopped defining me.