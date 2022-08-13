‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shares progress pics after losing 24 pounds in 4 months

Tyler Baltierra shared another milestone in his fitness journey.

Baltierra posted two shirtless images on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 11 that showed off his health transformation during what he dubbed “cutting season." In the caption, he celebrated his accomplishment and explained what his goals were during the four month period between the end of March and early August.

“OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” he wrote, adding, “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again!”

The “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom OG” star, who is married to Catelynn Lowell, has shared several updates on his Instagram about his health and fitness routine. This time around, he switched things up with his routine, explaining, “I did decide to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before).”

“I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol,” he added, before thanking his trainer and nutritionist for their assistance in his transformation.

Baltierra has been keeping fans up to date on Instagram for over a year about his health and fitness journey. In June 2021, he posted a one year update on social media, writing that his goal was to “gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible.”

In January 2022, he marked his 30th birthday with a video montage on Instagram showing off some of his workouts as well as the progress of his fitness transformation. In the caption, he reflected on his 20s and what he was looking forward in his new decade of life, writing, “I turned 30 yesterday & the way I ended the last year of my 20’s is exactly how I’m going to spend the first year of my 30’s…by setting & accomplishing lifelong goals of mine.”

Six months later in June, the father of four shared an update on Instagram mid-way through his four-month cut. He posted a before and after picture side-by-side, sharing what he looked like in June versus at the end of March. While he still had over two months to go, he wrote that he was “pretty happy” with his progress.

“I’m thinking another 2 years of this same consistency & I’ll hopefully be looking close to my goal,” he said. “All I know is I ain’t stoppin now…this is still just the beginning for me. Let’s GO!”

In a candid post on June 23, he also opened up about his own struggles with body image, writing, “My whole life I hated my ectomorph body. I’ve always been known as ‘the scrawny dude’ & I could never gain weight!”

“I wouldn’t even take my shirt off because I always thought I looked sickly skinny & I hated my bony chest so much that I used to swim with my shirt on lol,” he said. “So I may not be where I want to be yet (still got a lot more work to do) but I’m just trying to soak in all the little victories I notice on the way."