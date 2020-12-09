Catelynn Lowell of 'Teen Mom OG' is 'heartbroken' after miscarriage

Catelynn Lowell of MTV's "Teen Mom OG" has shared her "emotional trauma" after having a miscarriage three days after she learned she was pregnant.

Lowell, 28, shared on Twitter Tuesday that she has experienced a pregnancy loss on Thanksgiving.

Catelynn Lowell of "Teen Mom OG" has shared that she had a miscarriage on Thanksgiving. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for VH1

"I was pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," she wrote. "I am sharing this to let you know that you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year."

Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra have two daughters, Nova, 5, and Vaeda Luma, 1, as well as another daughter, Carly, 11, whom they placed for adoption while on the 2009 MTV series "16 and Pregnant."

The reality star shared with Champion Daily that she found out she was pregnant three days before Thanksgiving but that she started bleeding on Thanksgiving Day and "lost the baby."

"I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions," she said.

This is the second miscarriage for Lowell, who shared on a 2018 episode of "Teen Mom OG" that she had lost a baby and that she had been experiencing suicidal thoughts afterward.

"It’s like I don’t want to live another day like this," she said on the show at the time.

Her experience with her initial miscarriage has helped her process her recent one.

"I can tell that the mental health work I’ve done has had a huge impact because I wasn’t overcome by anxiety, but I was just sad,” she told Champion Daily.

"It was super early, but like I said before, it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window. This is why we waited to tell Nova because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility."

Lowell decided to publicly reveal her miscarriage to let other women who have experienced it to know they are not alone. Many other celebrity moms from the Duchess of Sussex to Chrissy Teigen have also recently shared that they have had miscarriages in an effort to remove the stigma of talking openly about them.

"Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me," Lowell wrote on Twitter. "I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone."

Lowell and her husband hope to be able to have more children.

"I know that when the time it right it will happen, and everything in life has a plan and a destiny," she told Champion Daily. "Now we have two beautiful angels watching over us and our children."